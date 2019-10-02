(Bloomberg) -- Explore what’s moving the global economy in the new season of the Stephanomics podcast. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

Latvia’s political parties are discussing four candidates to lead the central bank after Ilmars Rimsevics’s term ends in December, Latvia’s Latvijas Avize newspaper reported.

Under consideration are Roberts Zile, a member of the European Parliament, Martins Kazaks, a central bank board member, Uldis Cerps, a former director of the banking regulator, and Karlis Bauze, who previously headed monetary policy at the central bank, Latvijas Avize reported, without saying where it got the information.

Latvia, a euro member since 2014, was plunged into crisis last year when U.S. money-laundering accusations sparked the demise of its No. 3 lender and Rimsevics was charged with bribery. Rimsevics denies wrongdoing and blames a group of commercial banks for his troubles.

