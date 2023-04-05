(Bloomberg) -- Latvia’s parliament reintroduced compulsory military service to bolster the size of its defense forces after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Lawmakers voted 68-11 on Wednesday to create a state defense service, which would begin calling up 18 year olds to serve 11 months of training on July 1. Alternative service will also be available. The military previously ended the draft in 2007.

Latvia and its Baltic neighbors are among Europe’s harshest critics of Russia’s attack on Ukraine, calling for more sanctions and for providing weapons to Kyiv. The NATO and European Union member is beefing up its military equipment with items that include air and coastal defense systems.

“Since Russia’s brutal full-scale invasion of Ukraine, we are living in a new geopolitical reality and security situation,” Defense Minister Inara Murniece said in a statement. “The introduction of the National Defense Service is Latvia’s answer to the new security situation in our region.”

Latvia’s decision to reintroduce compulsory military service brings it into alignment with Estonia and Lithuania.

