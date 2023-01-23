(Bloomberg) -- Latvia’s top envoy criticized Germany over its indecision on whether to send Ukraine the Leopard 2 tanks, saying there are no longer any “good arguments” not to give Kyiv the heavier weapons it demands.

The three Baltic nations — Latvia, along with Estonia and Lithuania — will reiterate calls for Germany to send the tanks when the bloc’s foreign affairs chiefs gather in Brussels on Monday, after the countries issued a joint statement over the weekend.

“At this point there are no good arguments saying why battle tanks, why air defense systems can’t be provided,” Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics told reporters ahead of the meeting. “The argument of escalation doesn’t work because Russia keeps escalating.”

The Latvian envoy added that “in order to restore peace in Europe, now we need to provide whatever it takes, whatever means possible to Ukraine, including battle tanks,” saying the next few weeks could be “decisive.” Ukrainian officials have warned Russia could launch a full-scale offensive this spring.

Germany, the US and other allies met at Ramstein Air Base last Friday to discuss assistance for Ukraine, including the provision of heavy weapons. But the meeting ended without a clear decision on the provision of Germany’s Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine, including whether it would allow other allies who own them to re-export them to Kyiv.

Berlin has previously been reluctant to send tanks and other modern systems on concerns it could escalate the war in Ukraine and drag in NATO allies.

Still, Germany’s new defense minister, Boris Pistorius, on Friday said Berlin could move quickly if an agreement is reached and added that countries could start training Ukrainian soldiers on the vehicles. A decision about possibly sending main battle tanks to Ukraine could come within the next few days, he added.

With Ukrainian and NATO officials expecting a possible Russian offensive this spring, Kyiv has been pleading for Germany and allies to send the modern battle tanks, which could help Ukrainian forces both to defend their territory and to regain it by breaking through Russian front lines.

Modern tanks, versus the Soviet era ones some allies have previously sent, also operate with western ammunition, which is more plentiful — an important advantage as Ukraine’s and allies’ stocks of shells run low.

While the UK has pledged to send around a dozen Challenger tanks, Germany’s Leopard 2 tanks in particular are in the spotlight due to their sheer quantity. European allies own hundreds of them in different varieties, which could spread the burden across a greater number of countries. It would also simplify training and maintenance requirements for Ukrainian soldiers as they would only have to learn on the Leopard, instead of a combination of different tank systems.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.