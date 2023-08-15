(Bloomberg) -- Latvian authorities bolstered security at the border with Belarus as the Baltic nation accused its eastern neighbor of organizing migrant crossings over the frontier.

The Latvian State Border Guard agency called back personnel from vacation and requested assistance from the military and police, it said in a statement on its website. In the last 24 hours, 96 people attempted to cross the border and cited an increased involvement by Belarusian authorities, it said.

The Defense Ministry said it was sending additional support.

