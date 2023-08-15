You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
57m ago
Latvia Tightens Border Security as Belarus Crossings Rise
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Latvian authorities bolstered security at the border with Belarus as the Baltic nation accused its eastern neighbor of organizing migrant crossings over the frontier.
The Latvian State Border Guard agency called back personnel from vacation and requested assistance from the military and police, it said in a statement on its website. In the last 24 hours, 96 people attempted to cross the border and cited an increased involvement by Belarusian authorities, it said.
The Defense Ministry said it was sending additional support.
