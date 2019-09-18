Latvia to Discuss Next Central Banker After Budget, PM Says

(Bloomberg) -- Latvia’s government will begin looking for its next central bank governor to replace Ilmars Rimsevics, whose term expires in December, after it submits the budget to parliament, according to Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins.

“That will be mid-October at the earliest,” Karins told LNT TV in an interview. No names have circulated yet, he said. The next director of the Financial and Capital Market Commission may be announced this week or next, Karins said.

Rimsevics, who’s also a member of the European Central Bank’s Governing Council, was charged last year with accepting bribes and will face trial in November. He denies all charges, blaming a group of commercial banks for his troubles. Rimsevics, 54, has been governor or deputy governor since 1992.

To contact the reporter on this story: Aaron Eglitis in Riga at aeglitis@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Andrea Dudik at adudik@bloomberg.net, Andrew Langley, Andras Gergely

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.