Latvia to Shut Last EU Land Crossing to Russia for Ukrainians

(Bloomberg) -- Latvia said it’s closing a border crossing point that Russia announced would be the sole entry point for most Ukrainians arriving from the European Union by land.

Russia’s government said this month that from Oct. 16 it would only allow entry from the EU of Ukrainian citizens that are at least 14 years old via the crossing in Vientuli and Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport.

Latvia said the Kremlin’s decision came in response to the EU’s move to bar cars with Russian registration plates from entering the bloc of 27 member states.

The border point in Vientuli will now be closed from Oct. 16 “to prevent a possible threat to public order, as well as national security,” the Latvian government said after an emergency meeting in Riga on Thursday.

