(Bloomberg) -- Latvia’s new prime minister pledged to stamp out the type of money laundering that has triggered turmoil across European Union’s northeast. But he has another important message: while his country may have been a gateway for dirty cash, the rest of bloc is also to blame.

Krisjanis Karins, who took power in January, said he’d overhaul financial regulation to win back the trust of investors. Last year, Latvia was rocked when the third-biggest bank was shut down and its central bank governor was charged with accepting bribes. It was the first of a string of high-level scandals across the region, including the $230-billion Danske Bank A/S laundering scandal in neighboring Estonia.

A year on, central bank Governor Ilmars Rimsevics -- who denies wrongdoing -- is back at work in Riga after the European Union’s highest court lifted his suspension. Authorities are also still puzzling over how to vet funds at the lender that was shut. Karins said he wants to reverse the burden of proof on suspicious wealth and boost the regulator’s mandate to fight illicit cash. He urged other states to act too.

“When you go to a store to buy milk, the cashier never asks you where that 1.50 euros came from, they just take your money and smile. Well, it used to be the same with 150 million euros,” Karins said. “We are no more guilty than other countries but we are simply on the front line. We will change our ways. The concern is, will the rest of Europe?”

‘Knightsbridge Properties’

Since 2016, Latvia’s regulator has tightened rules and worked to flush risky clients out of the banking system. Although fines were levied for actions tied to a $1 billion fraud in Moldova and transactions with North Korea, it wasn’t enough to stop the U.S. Treasury from accusing ABLV Banka of money laundering and proposing to ban it from the American financial system. That led to the demise of the bank, which denies wrongdoing.

Long a favored business haven for Russian tycoons, Latvia isn’t the only country that’s come under scrutiny, often for the handling of fortunes that originated in the former Soviet republics.

The Baltic branches of Danske Bank A/S and Swedbank AB have also admitted to handling suspicious flows in announcements that have wiped billions of dollars off their market values. Deutsche Bank AG has also been implicated in separate cases, raising doubts about the quality of supervision and enforcement across the continent.

"The fight against money laundering needs to be implemented at all levels of its flow," Karins said. "If the money was laundered through, say, the Estonian branch of Danske bank, it didn’t fall into the sea. It landed somewhere, say, in some Knightsbridge properties in the U.K. Now the U.K. government is starting to ask wealthy property owners to show the source of their wealth. That’s how it should be done."

U.S.-Born

Karins, 54, was born in the U.S. to Latvian refugees who fled the Baltic country during World War II. When he permanently moved to Latvia in 1997, he had a PhD in linguistics from the University of Pennsylvania but couldn’t find a place in Latvian academia as an outsider. He then went into the frozen-food business and later joined Latvia’s first central bank Governor Einars Repse and his New Era party in 2002.

Now, he’s leading a government that’s grappling with the reputational damage the financial scandals of 2018 wrought. His cabinet needs to show progress in tightening rules further or risk being gray listed by the Council of Europe for money laundering deficiencies, which would hit economic growth.

“We’re interested in not being on the gray list but I want to go one step further” to help boost trust and lure investment, Karins said. "To get that investment I need a top grade banking system, where reputation is not an issue."

To contact the reporter on this story: Aaron Eglitis in Riga at aeglitis@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Andrea Dudik at adudik@bloomberg.net, Michael Winfrey

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.