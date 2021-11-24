Latvia Wants to Use EU Funds for Fence on Belarus Border

(Bloomberg) -- Latvia is in talks with the European Commission over using EU funds tor build a fence along its border with Belarus due to the migrant crisis.

The talks involve financing for Latvia, Lithuania and Poland which have been struggling to cope with migrants attempting to cross Belarus’s border. The Leta newswire reported that the EU would make as much as 200 million euros ($225 million) available to the three countries.

“We will talk about the use of this money also for building a fence, which is an important tool,” Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins said in an interview with Latvian TV on Wednesday. Funds could also be used for equipment to strengthen border security, he said.

Karins’s comments come after Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki made a visit to the three Baltic capitals on Sunday.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.