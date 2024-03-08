(Bloomberg) -- Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silina stepped up criticism of Vladimir Putin, saying the Russian president is attempting to intimidate neighboring countries as he seeks another term in the Kremlin this month.

The Baltic states of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia are among the most vocal critics of the Russian leader’s two-year invasion of Ukraine, and have moved to bolster their own security in its wake.

Last month, authorities in the Baltics said they’d detained 11 people over suspected involvement in a coordinated “hybrid operation” designed to stir up tension and weaken support for Ukraine.

Putin likes to “terrorize surrounding countries” in the pre-election period, Silina said in an interview with public broadcaster Latvijas Radio on Friday. “We live next to a neighbor, who one might say is like an alcoholic or an addict, whose actions we cannot predict.”

Moscow has criticized the Baltic states, which were forcibly incorporated into the Soviet Union during World War II but are now European Union and NATO members, for what it sees as discrimination against ethnic Russians.

Latvia’s armed forces this week called on the public to not share “tendentious speculation from various sources about a possible increase in threats in Europe and in Latvia,” suggesting it helped Russia’s propaganda efforts.

Voting in Russia’s presidential election will run March 15-17. Putin, with no meaningful opposition, is expected to extend his rule for six more years to 2030 as the longest serving Kremlin leader since Josef Stalin.

