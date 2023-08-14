(Bloomberg) -- Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins said he’ll resign his premiership as his New Unity party seeks to form a new government in the Baltic nation.

The party will nominate a candidate to lead the next government, Karins told reporters in Riga on Monday.

“For any country, there are difficulties when someone tries to hold on to their office,” Karins said.“That’s never been my goal.”

