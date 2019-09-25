(Bloomberg) -- Teladoc Health Inc.’s shares caught a little chill after Amazon.com Inc. announced the start of a virtual healthcare service for its workers in the Seattle area.

Shares fell for a second day after the e-commerce company’s launch of “Amazon Care,” with Wednesday’s decline the most intraday in a month. The pilot program is an online primary care clinic that also offers in-home nurse visits and prescription delivery.

“This is yet another sign of Amazon’s big ambitions in healthcare, beyond pharmacy and the recent PillPack acquisition,” Evercore ISI analyst Michael Newshel wrote.

For the time being, Newshel doesn’t see the program as a threat to Teladoc. However, if the benefit proves to be successful, Amazon may begin offering the service to other self-insured employers.

Canaccord said the Amazon service shouldn’t scare Teladoc investors as it’s too early to tell whether the company will commercialize the program. Analyst Richard Close sees the news as a buying opportunity for Teladoc shares.

“Virtual care remains in the early stages and Teladoc continues to be the domestic and global leader,” he wrote. “We remain steadfast that there are sufficient growth opportunities as telemedicine becomes a larger component of the healthcare services delivered in the U.S.”

Meanwhile, SVB Leerink analyst Daniel Grosslight said he wouldn’t be surprised if Amazon decided to roll out a direct-to-customer telehealth option to its millions of Prime members. If this happens, he said, the company is likely to partner with vendors like Teladoc, rather than manage a virtual provider itself.

“This would be a major new source of revenue for telehealth vendors,” Grosslight said, recommending that investors buy Teladoc shares on any weakness.

The analyst said it’s possible that Apple and Google could also offer similar solutions in the “not-too-distant future.”

Teladoc’s short interest as a percentage of float has risen to 34% Wednesday from 28% in March, according to S3 Partners.

