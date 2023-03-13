(Bloomberg) -- Astra Space Inc. said it’s seeking new financial partners after the failure of Silicon Valley Bank, where the launch startup has held its cash and maintained securities accounts.

About 15% of Astra’s cash, equivalents and marketable securities were with the bank as of March 10, according to a regulatory filing Monday. While US regulators said depositors would have access to all of their money, Astra said it’s unclear how the collapse will affect its ability to access cash or whether it will impact letters of credit securing its security deposit obligations to landlords.

“The company is working expeditiously to open deposit accounts with new banking partners to diversify its banking relationships,” Astra said in the filing.

The uncertainty deepens the challenges for the startup, which said in November that it would cut jobs in response to worsening business conditions. The company, which specializes in delivering satellites to orbit, has been developing a new rocket system after its Rocket 3.3 suffered multiple in-flight anomalies.

Astra’s shares fell less than 1% to 43 cents at 10:37 a.m. in New York. The stock has plunged almost 90% in the past year.

