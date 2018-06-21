(Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Laurene Powell Jobs is investing more of her fortune in Hollywood by backing a movie studio alongside Oscar-winning director Davis Guggenheim, according to people with knowledge of the situation.

Emerson Collective LLC, a philanthropic firm founded by Powell Jobs, co-founded a startup tasked with making documentary films, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the arrangement isn’t public. The Venice, California-based business goes by the name Concordia Studio and already has a film to its credit, “Kailash,” which was honored at the Sundance Film Festival.

The film examines child slavery and human traffickers through the story of Nobel Peace Prize winner Kailash Satyarthi. Though her role in backing the studio hasn’t been publicly announced, Powell Jobs was listed as executive producer of “Kailash,” which won the U.S. Grand Jury Prize at this year’s Sundance Film Festival.

The project melds Powell Jobs’s growing interest in media -- she co-owns a magazine and two production houses -- with her progressive politics. It also capitalizes on growing demand for documentaries. The genre is having a revival thanks to platforms like Netflix Inc.

Anonymous Content

Emerson, named after the writer Ralph Waldo Emerson, is a rising power in the media business. The firm acquired a stake in the Hollywood production and talent management company Anonymous Content, which produced Oscar winner “Spotlight.” Emerson also invested in Macro, a media company that makes films, TV shows and web series from the perspective of people of color -- including the Oscar nominated “Fences.”

Emerson’s investments have forced the press-averse Powell Jobs, 54, into the spotlight. Emerson has also funded initiatives in immigration, education and health, and last year bought a majority stake in the Atlantic magazine.

Powell Jobs is the world’s sixth-richest woman, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. She has a $19.3 billion fortune thanks to the stakes in Apple Inc. and Walt Disney Co. inherited from her late husband, Steve Jobs.

“Kailash” was co-produced by Guggenheim, who’s known for such documentaries as “An Inconvenient Truth” and “Waiting for ‘Superman.’”

