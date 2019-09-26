Lautenschlaeger May Have Quit, But Germans Like the Euro

(Bloomberg) -- Sabine Lautenschlaeger may have become the third German member of the European Central Bank’s Executive Board to leave her post early, but the euro remains very popular in her home country. More than 80% of respondents in the latest Eurobarometer survey were in favor of the economic and monetary union with one single currency. That’s higher than the average across the 19 member countries, and up from 75% in 2014 when she took office.

