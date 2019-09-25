(Bloomberg) -- Sabine Lautenschlaeger resigned from the European Central Bank Executive Board more than two years before the official end of her term, in shock move that comes amid the biggest dissent over monetary policy in President Mario Draghi’s eight-year tenure.

The German policymaker is stepping down on Oct. 31, the ECB said in a statement late on Wednesday. It provided no reason for her decision. She has been a board member since January 2014 and during her tenure served a full 5-year term as the vice-chair of the Supervisory Board of the Single Supervisory Mechanism.

“President Mario Draghi thanked her for her instrumental role in helping set up and steer Europe-wide banking supervision, a key pillar of banking union, as well as her unwavering commitment to Europe,” the ECB said in the statement.

