(Bloomberg) -- Go inside the global economy with Stephanie Flanders in her new podcast, Stephanomics. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

European Central Bank Executive Board member Sabine Lautenschlaeger will oversee banknotes, market infrastructure, risk management and payment systems as part of a reshuffle of responsibilities among the institution’s top officials.

The redistribution became necessary after Lautenschlaeger’s five-year term as vice chair of the euro area’s bank watchdog ended. The ECB has nominated her colleague Yves Mersch to take on that role.

Lautenschlaeger inherits most of her portfolio from Mersch, who will continue to oversee legal services. Payment systems were previously run by Benoit Coeure. He will remain in charge of market operations and international and European relations.

To contact the reporter on this story: Zoe Schneeweiss in London at zschneeweiss@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Fergal O'Brien at fobrien@bloomberg.net, Paul Gordon, Jana Randow

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.