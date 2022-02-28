(Bloomberg) -- Law firm Baker McKenzie is set to cut ties with major Russian clients as pressure mounts on firms to comply with strict sanctions aimed at strangling the country’s influence around the world.

The Chicago-headquartered firm, that posted over $3 billion in revenue last year, said it was reviewing its Russian-related operations and clients to comply with sanctions. Baker McKenzie advised VTB Bank on a refinancing agreement in 2020 and represented Russia’s Ministry of Finance on a sovereign bond offering last year.

“We do not comment on the details of specific client relationships, but this will mean in some cases exiting relationships completely,” a Baker McKenzie spokesperson said.

The sanctions imposed by the U.K., European Union and U.S., piled on pressure about whether firms should continue working with Russian clients who are state-owned. U.S. firm Sidley Austin said it had severed ties with VTB following the invasion of Ukraine last week.

VTB is involved in at least two lawsuits in London, with Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP working for the bank in its High Court fight against the Mozambican government over the ‘tuna bond’ scandal and White & Case LLP separately representing it over the disputed sale of shares in a Bulgarian telecoms company. Both law firms declined to comment.

VTB previously declined to comment on the sanctions and pointed to the bank’s earlier statement, in which it said it has worked to minimize the effect of sanctions on clients and that “another round of politically motivated anti-Russian sanctions came as no surprise.”

Legal Headache

The U.K. sanctions regime will also add new headaches for London’s lawyers. Without a government license that specifically allows for workarounds like legal advice, attorneys simply cannot get paid. Last week, Baker and a second law firm, Dentons, said they’d closed their offices in the nation’s capital, Kyiv.

The potential impact of the action was already under discussion in London’s courts on Monday. A Luxembourg-based unit of Gazprombank JSC is “potentially in the frame” for asset freezes, its lawyer Michael McLaren told a judge in the High Court, at the start of a two-day hearing.

Gazprombank isn’t one of the current Russian banks facing a raft of new measures but is already under limited sanctions, he said. European countries, he said, were reluctant to impose stiffer sanctions on his client to “preserve their gas supplies.”

Judge Clare Moulder responded that that as long as the bank could be represented by attorneys then the hearing could go ahead for now.

(Updates with details of VTB lawsuits, law firm exit from Kyiv)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.