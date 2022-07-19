(Bloomberg) -- A 31-year-old crew member on “Law & Order: Organized Crime” was fatally shot in Brooklyn Tuesday while working on the production of the TV show, according to the New York Police Department and NBCUniversal.

At approximately 5:15 a.m. New York time, police responded to a call about a person shot on North Henry Street in Greenpoint.

Johnny Pizzaro, who was providing security and parking enforcement in preparation for filming of the show’s third season, was found unconscious and unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds to the head and neck.

Pizzaro was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to a police spokesperson. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is currently ongoing.

“We were terribly saddened and shocked to hear that one of our crew members was the victim of a crime early this morning and has died as a result,” NBC and Universal Television said in a statement. “Our hearts go out to his family and friends and we ask that you respect their privacy during this time.”

