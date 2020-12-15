(Bloomberg) -- No one may ever know precisely where New Hampshire House Speaker Richard Hinch contracted the virus that killed him last week. But some of his fellow Republicans believe they have a culprit.

Two indoor events at a ski lodge -- one to celebrate the party’s just-won control of the House and one to get organized -- led to an outbreak in the legislature. Masks were the exception at both. Hinch died Dec. 9, seven days after being sworn in as House speaker.“Those in our caucus who refused to take precautions are responsible for Dick Hinch’s death,” tweeted Republican state Representative William Marsh, a retired ophthalmologist.“Incredibly, incredibly irresponsible” Republican Governor Chris Sununu added in a news conference the next day, accusing officials of flouting health guidance “to make some bizarre political point.”

Hinch’s death at the age of 71 is sending a chill through state legislatures around the country, many of which are either already meeting or planning to next month. It came just three days after the announcement that Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, had been hospitalized with Covid-19 after participating in unmasked legislative hearings in Michigan, Arizona and Georgia.“It’s like a warning for the rest of us,” said Jen Jordan, a Democratic state senator in Georgia, where the legislature is coming back into session Jan. 11. She said she hopes it will move Republican leadership to agree on some basic precautionary rules.

Natural Targets

Of the 10 politicians in the U.S. who have died of Covid-19 -- six of them at the state level -- four were state legislators, according to a tally compiled by Ballotpedia. State lawmakers also account for more than half of the 190 politicians at all levels of government who have been diagnosed with the virus.Legislatures are natural targets for Covid, with a potential to become potent spreading grounds as cases continue to surge nationally: They involve large numbers of adults -- many of them older -- meeting for hours in sometimes windowless committee rooms and chambers, arguing, testifying and making speeches.In some states, like New Hampshire, legislatures have a large number of retirees. Across the U.S., the average age for a state legislator is 56, nine years older than the population at large, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.When the pandemic began picking up speed in March, many legislatures across the U.S. recessed early or began doing business virtually. Others continued to meet in person. Most will be back in session next month.

The recent Giuliani hearings brought legislatures back into public view. Intended to draw attention to Trump’s unfounded claims that the presidential election was stolen, the mask-optional hearings ended up shutting down the Arizona legislature for a week and temporarily canceling Michigan House sessions.The Michigan House also is under investigation by the state’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration for endangering the health of legislators and staff. At least 12 state lawmakers and 37 staffers have caught Covid-19 since March, according to a release from Republican House Speaker Lee Chatfield. Legislative leaders there have rebuffed calls for a mask mandate or remote voting.

Health officials in Georgia, Michigan and Arizona all warned lawmakers that they had been exposed and should quarantine.

‘Litmus Test’

Reginald Bolding, the House Democratic minority leader for Arizona’s upcoming legislative session, noted the Giuliani event held at a Phoenix hotel was a large gathering with people sitting close to each other. “From everything I’ve seen, no one in there had a mask,” he said.

Republican disregard for masks also was evident at a Dec. 2 orientation meeting for newly elected lawmakers, Bolding said: “It’s become a kind of a litmus test of whether you are a true Republican or not in this state.”

Since then, Bolding said several Republicans have indicated they already had Covid-19, further angering Democrats who are now pushing for mandatory disclosure of positive virus tests in the legislative ranks.There are no common rules for policing the virus in Georgia. The capitol houses the Senate, the House and the governor’s office, each with its own protocols. Precautions also vary depending on the whim of a committee chair, said Jordan, the state senator. One of the two committees hearing Giuliani’s claims, for instance, restricted the size of the audience and the number of media, in deference to Covid. The second didn’t require masks and set no crowd limits.

Speaker’s Death

In New Hampshire, Hinch became emotional during his Dec. 2 swearing-in, his voice catching at one point, according to news accounts at the time.The event was outdoors and for all legislators. Democrats stayed away. Covid was already moving through the statehouse. Sununu had issued an emergency statewide mask order two weeks earlier -- on Nov. 20. Anti-mask Republicans are now pushing to impeach him for it.Marsh, the state representative who tweeted that members of his caucus in effect killed Finch, said he doesn’t blame his party. He blames a subset of members who have made mask-wearing, social distancing and other precautions politically charged.“I think it’s the toxic peer pressure that is coming from an extremely vocal minority in our caucus that led them to ignore guidelines,” he said. “The death of my friend is the horrible result.”

