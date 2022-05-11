(Bloomberg) -- Conservative MP Lee Anderson sparked controversy Wednesday when he said there is no need for food banks in the UK, just as Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing calls to help voters struggling with rising food and energy bills.

“There’s not this massive use for food banks in this country,” Anderson, who represents Ashfield in the Midlands, said in Parliament during a debate on the government’s legislative program. “You’ve got generation after generation who cannot cook properly. They can’t cook a meal from scratch. They cannot budget.”

Instead, he claimed people could “cook meals from scratch” for “30p a day”.

Johnson’s government has been beset by political problems over food poverty, twice reversing a planned cut to children’s meal provisions after a campaign by professional soccer star Marcus Rashford.

Britain’s biggest food bank network, the Trussell Trust, gave away almost 2.2 million emergency parcels in the past year. Orla Delargy of the food charity Sustain has said there’s been a 57% increase in food poverty in just the last three months.

Food poverty campaigner Jack Monroe took to Twitter to attack Anderson’s comments. “You can’t cook meals from scratch with nothing. You can’t buy cheap food with nothing,” she wrote. “The issue is not ‘skills,’ it’s 12 years of Conservative cuts to social support.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.