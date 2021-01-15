(Bloomberg) -- The House Oversight Committee has asked travel companies to help law enforcement find rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol last week and work to prevent more violence in the coming days as President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated.

The committee sent letters to hotel chains, bus lines, car rental companies and online travel agents, asking them to “retain all records” regarding reservations and services for the entire month of January “for potential use, if necessary, in future law enforcement or Congressional investigations.”

“While the inciters and attackers bear direct responsibility for the siege on the Capitol and will be held fully accountable, they relied on a range of companies and services to get them there and house them once they arrived — companies that law-abiding Americans use every day, but whose services were hijacked to further the January 6 attacks,” committee chairwoman Representative Carolyn Maloney wrote.

The list of companies contacted includes Greyhound, Hertz, Avis, Hyatt, Hilton Marriott and Expedia.

The committee is also asking the companies to implement additional screening to make sure their services are “not being used to facilitate violence or domestic terrorism” and give the committee a list of what policies and procedures are currently being used.The letters come amid tight security in Washington after a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol last week in a riot that left five dead, including a police officer. Due to security threats and the risk of spreading the coronavirus, Biden will be inaugurated Jan. 20 without the normal crowds and festivities.

The letters made no mention of compelling the information by subpoena, which the committee has the power to do.

