Lawmakers Call for New Chief to Investigate Missing Secret Service Texts From Jan. 6

(Bloomberg) -- The heads of two House panels responsible for oversight and Homeland Security are asking for a change at the top of the investigation of how Secret Service texts from Jan. 6 went missing.

Representatives Carolyn Maloney, chairwoman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, and Bennie Thompson, chair of the Homeland Security committee and the one investigating the Jan. 6 riot, said that Homeland Security Inspector General Joseph Cuffari should step aside.

Cuffari had delayed for months notifying House committees that Secret Service texts that they were seeking had been erased.

“Inspector General Cuffari’s actions in this matter, which follow other troubling reports about his conduct as Inspector General, cast serious doubt on his independence and his ability to effectively conduct such an important investigation,” the lawmakers wrote in a letter to Cuffari and Allison Lerner, head of the Council of Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency.

They asked that Lerner’s group, an executive branch organization that monitors the professionalism of inspectors general across the government, appoint a different Inspector General to complete the investigation.

