(Bloomberg) -- Two key House lawmakers who oversee the Small Business Administration are pressing the agency to turn over detailed information on its handling of a pandemic bailout program beset by signs of fraud.

In a letter to SBA administrator Jovita Carranza on Friday seeking information on 17 aspects of the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, Democrats Nydia Velazquez and Judy Chu expressed alarm over evidence it may have been vulnerable to scammers. Velazquez leads the House Small Business Committee, and Chu its subcommittee on investigations, oversight and regulation.

“We are particularly concerned with the inspector general’s findings on the lack of internal controls in the EIDL review process, leading to many fraudulent advances and loans being approved,” the lawmakers wrote. “While we understand SBA had to act quickly to get money into the hands of small business owners, having the proper internal controls in the program is vital to prevent waste, fraud and abuse.”

The disaster-aid program for small businesses included $20 billion in grants that didn’t need to be repaid, but that portion of its funding ran out in July as scammers swarmed. A larger pot offering loans of as much as $150,000 has distributed about $192 billion to date. A report by the agency’s inspector general last month identified tens of billions of dollars in applications that need further inspection.

The congresswomen said they’re concerned by the “opaqueness” and lack of detail regarding the agency’s processes, adding that “greater transparency” is needed to strengthen the program.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.