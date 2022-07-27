(Bloomberg) -- A government watchdog organization rebuffed a call from two Democratic lawmakers to sideline an inspector general and appoint a new one to probe missing Secret Service texts.

Alan Boehm, executive director of the Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency, said his group lacks authority to appoint a new agency watchdog “for any reason.” The council is an independent group within the executive branch that oversees inspectors general across agencies and works on government integrity issues that affect all departments.

The council can, however, work with any inspector general concerned about a conflict of interest to find a stand-in, he said in an email.

Democrats Carolyn Maloney of New York and Bennie Thompson of Mississippi on Tuesday asked the council to intervene amid questions about Joseph Cuffari, the Department of Homeland Security inspector general leading the investigation into the Secret Service texts.

Boehm declined to comment on the substance of the lawmakers’ request, which detailed several complaints against Cuffari, including that he failed to alert Congress to the missing texts for months. A committee within Boehm’s group in 2021 launched its own probe into Cuffari for alleged retaliation against a member of his staff.

