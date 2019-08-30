(Bloomberg) -- A Scottish judge refused to block Boris Johnson’s plan to suspend Parliament, dealing a blow to lawmakers who argued that there isn’t enough time to thwart a no-deal Brexit.

Judge Raymond Doherty in Edinburgh held off granting an emergency injunction against the prime minister’s plan saying that there is time to hold more hearings on the issue next week. He decided not to make any findings on the merits of the lawmakers’ overall case.

