Lawmakers Poised to Force Johnson to Seek 3-Month Brexit Delay

(Bloomberg) -- Story to follow.

Earlier, Election Threat Looms Over No-Deal Rebellion: Brexit Update

To contact the reporter on this story: Adveith Nair in London at anair29@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Heather Harris at hharris5@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.