(Bloomberg) -- Lawmakers and other officials across the political spectrum were effusive in their praise for U.S. military and intelligence services, and in many cases President Donald Trump, after the raid in northern Syria in which Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi died. Some also cautioned that the fight against Islamic State isn’t over.

Here are some of the reactions:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California:

“Americans salute the heroism, dedication and skill of our military and our intelligence professionals and acknowledge the work of our partners in the region. We are relieved that no U.S. personnel died in this daring raid. The death of al-Baghdadi is significant, but the death of this ISIS leader does not mean the death of ISIS.”

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy of California:

“This morning’s announcement should confirm for the world what many already knew -- that terrorists cannot outlast or outmatch the commitment of the U.S. counter-terrorism apparatus. We will not stop or waver in destroying terrorist leaders wherever they hide.”

Secretary of State Michael Pompeo:

“While there is still work left to do to ensure ISIS’s enduring defeat, Baghdadi’s death follows the path of scores of other ISIS leaders that have been removed from the battlefield and can no longer commit heinous atrocities or spread their vile ideology of hatred to poison and recruit vulnerable minds.”

National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien:

“It’s also important for the world to know that the United States has a long reach and the men and women of our armed services executed this mission flawlessly, took him down, and his colleagues that are still alive should be worried.”

Former CIA Director John Brennan:

“Strong praise & deep gratitude to our special forces & intelligence personnel who brought ISIS head Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi to justice. Thank you for your courage, skill, & dedication. Your continued success dismantling terrorist organizations saves countless innocent lives.”

Former Vice President Joe Biden, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate:

“I congratulate our special forces, our intelligence community, and all our brave military professionals on delivering justice to the terrorist Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. It is thanks to their courage and relentless determination to carry out their mission that ISIS has suffered a vital loss. ... We cannot afford to get distracted or take our eye off the target. ISIS remains a threat to the American people and our allies, and we must keep up the pressure to prevent ISIS from ever regrouping or again threatening the United States.”

Senator Jeanne Shaheen, Democrat of New Hampshire:

“The death of al-Baghdadi is a triumph for our nation’s anti-terrorism efforts and is a testament to the persistence and expertise of our military and intelligence services. Al-Baghdadi spread a heinous terrorist ideology which must continue to be snuffed out in Syria and around the world. Al-Baghdadi has the blood of Americans on his hands -- including Granite Stater James Foley -- and has finally been brought to justice. I congratulate President Trump, our allies who assisted in this effort, and, in particular, those who risked their lives in this raid.”

Senator Jim Risch, Republican of Idaho:

“I applaud the professionalism of our special operations and the steadfast devotion of our men and women in uniform -- there are none finer. I commend President Trump on his leadership and resolve in the fight against terror. Baghdadi’s removal from the battlefield represents another significant milestone in the fight against ISIS. We must continue to apply pressure until the Islamic State is incapable of reconstituting.”

Senator Gary Peters, Democrat of Michigan

“More than 100 ISIS prisoners escaped in Syria recently, as a result of the president’s decision and ISIS could still regroup. We need a comprehensive strategy against these violent extremists and terrorists that continue to pose a threat to our national security.”

Representative Abigail Spanberger, Democrat of Virginia:

“To the US military operators on the ground and the intelligence officers who informed their mission -- thank you for your service and your commitment to keeping us safe at home and abroad.”

Representative Adam Kinzinger, Republican of Illinois:

“I cannot think of a better way for Al-Baghdadi of ISIS to meet the real God than courtesy of the U.S. military. I’m sure it wasn’t a pleasant realization. Great work to the men and women behind this operation, and good call @realDonaldTrump.”

Representative Adam Schiff, Democrat of California:

“The reason to notify the [Congressional] Gang of Eight is frankly more important when things go wrong. Had we gotten into a fire fight with the Russians, it’s to the advantage of the administration to be able to say we informed Congress when we were going in. That wasn’t done here. I think that was a mistake, but let’s not lose sight of the fact that it was a success and a ruthless killer has been taken off the battlefield.”

Defense Secretary Mark Esper:

“Leadership makes a difference and al-Baghdadi was the founder of ISIS. He formed the caliphate. He was an inspirational leader in addition to being a thug and a murderer. So when you take out a leader like that it’s going to have, I think, a major impact on the organization, but we’ll see over time. Our job is to stay on top of that and to make sure that we continue to take out their leadership and their organizations.”

