(Bloomberg) -- Democrats and Republicans on the House Armed Services Committee divided sharply from the start of a hearing Wednesday on whether President Joe Biden should have kept some U.S. troops in Afghanistan indefinitely.

Opening the second day of congressional testimony by top Pentagon officials, committee Chairman Adam Smith, a Democrat from Washington state, dismissed as “completely idiotic” the notion that the president could have kept 2,500 troops in the country for the long-term, like the continuing U.S. presence in South Korea, in the face of Taliban gains.

But he acknowledged the withdrawal “certainly could have been handled better and could have been started sooner.”

Representative Mike Rogers of Alabama, the panel’s top Republican, called Biden “delusional” for claiming the withdrawal was a success, describing it instead as “an unmitigated disaster.” He said it was clear the administration “never had a plan,” despite months of congressional pressure to come up with a strategy for withdrawing troops and present it to Congress.

In testimony before the panel, General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told the lawmakers that the “war was a strategic failure.” And Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said “there was no risk-free status quo option” in Afghanistan.

On Tuesday, Milley and General Kenneth McKenzie, the head of Central Command, told the Senate Armed Services Committee their personal view was that 2,500 troops should have stayed to bolster the Afghan government. Austin told the senators that President Donald Trump’s 2020 peace deal with the Taliban had a “demoralizing effect on Afghan soldiers” that U.S. military officials didn’t fully realize, and that no one foresaw the Taliban’s rapid takeover of the country in August.

