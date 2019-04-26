(Bloomberg) -- House lawmakers next week will visit the New York-New Jersey area to learn about the rail tunnel project known as Gateway that’s been mired in a funding conflict with the Trump administration.

House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chairman and Oregon Democratic Representative Peter DeFazio will lead the delegation on a two-day visit with plans for a tour and a May 3 roundtable discussion, the committee said in a statement.

DeFazio has said he plans to have specific project authorizations as part of a major infrastructure bill this year.

A proposed $12.7 billion project to build a new rail tunnel connecting New York and New Jersey has become a flashpoint between Democratic lawmakers and the Trump administration, which has rated the project as ineligible to receive federal grants because the states haven’t committed sufficient local funds.

Additional details about the visit will be announced in the coming days, the committee said.

