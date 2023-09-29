(Bloomberg) -- Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc shares jumped after Executive Chairman Lawrence Stroll’s Yew Tree Consortium agreed to boost its stake in the carmaker to 26.2%.

Certain members of Yew Tree are buying an additional 26 million shares in the British luxury carmaker, according to a statement. Aston Martin shares rose more than 11% in early trading, the biggest gain since June.

Aston is the midst of a turnaround effort since Stroll in 2020 rescued it. The company, which has required multiple cash injections, reported second-quarter earnings that beat analyst expectations but left its full-year guidance unchanged.

Yew Tree’s investment could be seen as a “show of confidence” in the carmaker’s outlook, Oddo BHF analyst Anthony Dick said. It also confirms “that Aston Martin benefits from robust shareholder support to accompany its product-led expansion over the next couple of years.”

Yew Tree sold some of its stake to Chinese conglomerate Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. earlier this year, then participated in a capital raising this summer.

--With assistance from Isolde MacDonogh and Siddharth Philip.

(Updates with analyst comment in fourth paragraph.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.