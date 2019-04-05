Lawyer Says Case Against Lap Dancer-Turned Sales Manager in Kapoor Trial Is Laughable

(Bloomberg) -- The case against former stripper Sunrise Lee is so thin she shouldn’t even be in the courtroom, her lawyer told a jury in the racketeering trial of Insys Therapeutics Inc. founder John Kapoor.

Lee, who was hired as a regional sales manager at Insys even though she had no relevant experience, is accused of conspiring with Kapoor and three other ex-managers to bribe doctors to write more prescriptions for the company’s highly addictive opioid painkiller Subsys and turn it into a blockbuster. Her role allegedly included courting the doctors. Like the other defendants, she is charged with racketeering and conspiracy.

Instead, Lee’s lawyer Peter Horstmann trained his scorn on Alec Burlakoff. The former head of sales at the drug maker and a star witness for the government, Burlakoff boasted of how he encouraged Insys representatives to target “pill mills” to bump up sales of Subsys.

Burlakoff lied about Lee’s handling of documents in the alleged racket, Horstmann said, when in fact Lee wasn’t even at the meetings where the managers allegedly created a speakers program as cover to bribe doctors and plotted to manipulate insurers.

‘Not Fair’

“He’s puffing,” Horstmann told the jury in federal court in Boston on Friday morning. “Its not fair that she’s here.”

Horstmann followed Kapoor’s own attorney as closings continued from Thursday, when Assistant U.S. Attorney Nathaniel Yeager told the court, “These patients were used. Their pain was exploited.” The defendants, he said, were “driven by greed” and happy to put “profits over patients.”

The trial marks the first prosecution of a pharmaceutical company chief executive tied to the national opioid epidemic, which claims more than 100 lives in the U.S. daily, according to government research.

In his closing Friday, Horstmann went right after two witnesses’ accounts of a lap dance.

‘Pretty Funny’

“They exaggerated an incident that by all accounts was probably pretty funny,” he said, calling it the prosecutors’ “lightning rod.”

“The government bought it hook, line and sinker because it’s interesting,” he said. “But it’s not fair.”

He sought to distance Lee, who lives in Michigan, from the Phoenix headquarters of Insys.

“She did not live in Arizona. She was not creeping around the offices of Insys,” Horstmann said.

The top prescriber in her sales region, Dr. Gavin Awerbuch, who testified he joined the sham speakers program, signed a contract with Insys before Burlakoff brought Lee on board, Horstmann said.

“How can anything she did cause him to be a speaker when she wasn’t even hired yet?” he asked the jury.

