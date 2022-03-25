Lawyer Who Talked to With Trump on Day of Capitol Riot Sues Over Subpoena

(Bloomberg) -- A little-known lawyer who had multiple phone calls with former President Donald Trump on the day of the Jan. 6 insurrection is suing to block a subpoena for his testimony from the House committee probing the mob attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Kurt B. Olsen, who caught Trump’s eye with a long-shot plan to use the U.S. Justice Department to reverse his 2020 election loss, argued in a suit filed Thursday in Washington that the committee is “fundamentally flawed” because its work is based on the premise that the election was not rigged.

“Ignoring the prospect that the 2020 Presidential election was altered by election fraud in light of the mounting evidence in support of that claim constitutes a dereliction of legislative responsibility,” Olsen, who is licensed in Maryland and Washington, said in the complaint.

The Justice Department under Trump concluded there was no widespread voter fraud during the election, and multiple suits alleging a vast conspiracy against Trump were dismissed due to a lack of evidence.

Olsen emerged from relative obscurity after the 2020 election when he was hired by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to help bring a lawsuit to the U.S. Supreme Court challenging Trump’s loss. The suit, which was rejected, alleged that voting procedures made by swing states during the pandemic were unconstitutional.

Olsen claims the subpoena seeking his testimony is invalid because the committee has prejudged the outcome of its investigation, citing remarks by members who accused Trump of wrongdoing.

“The Select Committee has sought from the outset to report that President Trump (and others) committed crimes,” Olsen said in the complaint.

According to a March 1 letter the select committee sent to Olsen, its investigators found evidence he “contacted various high-level officials at the Department of Justice” at Trump’s direction “to discuss filing a last-minute challenge to the election based on a similar case that the Supreme Court had already rejected.”

“In addition, you reportedly prepared a draft executive order for former President Trump that would have directed the U.S. Department of Justice ‘to take voter action,’” the committee said in the letter.

Olsen is also representing MyPillow Inc. Chief Executive Officer Mike Lindell in litigation with Dominion Voting Systems Inc., an election technology company that Lindell and other outspoken Trump supporters publicly accused of rigging the election against the former president.

