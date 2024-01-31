(Bloomberg) -- Lazard Asset Management has hired Amundi SA’s Tomohiro Kamisaku to lead its Japan operations.

Kamisaku, who will start in his new role Thursday, takes over from retiring Japan Chief Executive Officer Yugo Ishida, according to a statement from the firm. Ishida will become a senior adviser.

Kamisaku was last at Amundi Japan, where he was executive vice president and head of the Japan institutional business. He has also worked at the asset management arms of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and UBS Group AG.

In his role, Kamisaku will help establish more partnerships with Japanese financial institutions as part of the firm’s growth plan, Lazard Asset Management CEO Evan Russo said in the statement.

Lazard’s Japan office oversees about $10 billion, while the company had $246.6 billion in assets under management at the end of 2023. The firm began operating in the country in 1987 and works with institutional investors and intermediary clients there.

