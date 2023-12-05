(Bloomberg) -- Lazard Ltd.’s new Chief Executive Officer Peter Orszag said the company plans to expand its number of managing directors by ten per year and boost productivity among those ranks amid a goal to double revenue by 2030.

Orszag, who took over as chief executive officer in October, said the investment bank is targeting revenue per managing director of $8.5 million by 2025, and then $10 million in 2028. Recent hires have been in private capital and restructuring as well as in Germany and the Middle East, he said Tuesday at the Goldman Sachs Group Inc. financial services conference.

“On the advisory side of the business, achieving the 2030 goals is a combination of higher productivity and more MDs — and there are lots of ways we can raise productivity,” said Orszag, who added that firm will be promoting its own talent as well as hiring laterally as it expands the MD pool.

The proliferation of technology like generative artificial intelligence will help improve productivity by ending “mundane” analyst tasks, in turn freeing up the firm’s compensation budget to hire more managing directors, Orszag said. Lazard is hiring three bankers for its restructuring business in the coming months, he added.

Orszag has set fresh targets for the 175-year-old investment bank, aiming to double revenue by 2030 under a plan to improve performance among the firm’s investment bankers and hire more senior staff. To meet its 2030 revenue goal, Lazard plans to hit double-digit revenue growth annually on average. It is also targeting for its total shareholder return to average 10% to 15% per year through 2030, it said in September.

The company’s hiring effort comes after outlining plans in April to reduce its workforce by 10% this year amid a prolonged dealmaking slump. That workforce reduction plan is on track, Orszag said on Tuesday. Other top banks have been trimming staff as they contend with the muted environment and inflation, including Goldman Sachs and Citigroup Inc.

Resurgent M&A

Lazard expects to report fourth-quarter results revealing the bank’s strongest three-month period for M&A this year, according to Orszag. And as the market normalizes following successive Federal Reserve interest rate hikes, Lazard expects 2024 to be a stronger year than 2023, Orszag said.

“The longer this high-rate environment has been in place, the more people think ‘well, you know what, we’re just going to have to live with it and let’s proceed anyway’,” he said. “We’re getting new mandates practically every day.”

Orszag also outlined another goal for its asset management business — to diversify.

“We want to take the opportunity to diversify into markets where Lazard has not really played – so less liquid markets,” he said. “And we’re setting a goal of 30% of the asset management business being outside of the traditional liquid market category that we’re currently focused on by 2030.”

Lazard plans to achieve this level of diversification “dis-proportionally through inorganic growth,” he added.

