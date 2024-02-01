(Bloomberg) -- Lazard Inc. beat beat analysts’ profit expectations, capping a challenging year for dealmaking and strengthening the position of Chief Executive Officer Peter Orszag in his first year leading the firm.

Fourth-quarter adjusted earnings were 66 cents a share, topping the 36-cent estimate of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. The investment bank reported $761 million of operating revenue in the quarter, beating the $667 million average estimate.

The results end a tricky year for the 175-year-old bank, whose stock price underperformed its peers last year and ended 2023 roughly unchanged. A prolonged dealmaking slump has hurt the sector, although an expected fall in interest rates has sparked hope of a rebound this year.

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve left rates unchanged and signaled that cuts aren’t imminent. That’s keeping the cost of financing deals higher than in previous banner years for investment bankers.

“This is something we had anticipated,” Orszag said in an interview. “But that higher-for-longer environment has, I think, only minimal impact on M&A. Higher rates are negative, but stable rates are positive — and so it’s unclear what the net sign of that is.”

He added that continued high rates could also support the bank’s restructuring arm, which would create an unusual situation of a significant rebound in M&A combined with a lot of restructuring activity.

“That’s obviously not the historical norm, but is very, very good for a business like Lazard,” he said.

Shares of the company advanced 3.9% to $40.50 at 10:49 a.m. in New York. They’re up 16% this year.

Since Orszag’s October appointment, Lazard has accelerated hiring, particularly of managing directors from other firms who can bring in new business in the core advisory division.

Recent hires include Amundi SA’s Tomohiro Kamisaku to lead its Japan operations in asset management and Moelis & Co.’s Charles Noel-Johnson to co-lead restructuring in Europe. Lazard also appointed former PayPal Holdings Inc. CEO Daniel Schulman and Ernst & Young LLP veteran Stephen R. Howe Jr. to its board.

In its asset-management arm, the firm had $247 billion under management at year-end, compared with the $241 billion expected by analysts.

