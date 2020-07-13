(Bloomberg) -- The worst is over for developing-world debt markets, according to a Lazard Asset Management fund manager who is seeking buying opportunities in Ukraine, Indonesia and Mexico.

“We’re not looking at any other countries at risk of a credit impairment in the near future,” said New York-based Denise Simon, who helps oversee the firm’s $11.4 billion emerging-market debt strategies. “These countries have shown that they’re not going to use an unprecedented crisis as an excuse not to pay.”

Simon helps manage a $128.35 million fund that beat 98% of peers so far this year, according to Bloomberg-compiled data.

Whiffs of optimism are returning after some sovereign bonds slid into distressed territory as the pandemic forced nations to lock down, oil prices slumped and liquidity evaporated. These days, economies are reopening and a wave of fiscal and monetary stimulus has helped rebuild an appetite for risk. The Bloomberg Barclays gauge of emerging-market dollar debt has been rising for three months.

Nations in the developing world have overcome the pandemic’s shock through liquidity measures, access to refinancing options and relief from bilateral and multilateral lenders, Simon said.

“They recognize that it’s much easier to work on negotiating relief with one institution or one country,” she said in an interview. “When you’re dealing with private sector, you have to deal with all these investors, and it’s a much more complicated process.”

Simon said she’s interested in Ukraine as it tackles structural reform and engages with the International Monetary Fund, as well as Indonesia, which offers an attractive premium, especially in longer-dated bonds. Some quasi-sovereign bonds in Mexico are also attractive, she said.

Emerging-market currencies may also rebound later this year, which will help alleviate concern of a mismatch. Opportunities could arise in parts of Asia such as India, Malaysia and Indonesia, she said. Currencies from small, open eastern European economies could also be worthwhile, she said.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.