1h ago
Lazard France CEO Pigasse to Step Down at End of Year
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Matthieu Pigasse, chairman and chief executive officer of Lazard France, will step down at the end of the year, the financial advisory and asset management firm said in a statement on Sunday.
Lazard will announce a new leadership team in France shortly, it said.
Pigasse said in the statement that he will begin a “next chapter beyond investment banking in a new entrepreneurial project,” without giving further details.
To contact the reporter on this story: James Regan in Paris at jregan65@bloomberg.net
To contact the editors responsible for this story: Geraldine Amiel at gamiel@bloomberg.net, James Ludden
©2019 Bloomberg L.P.