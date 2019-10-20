Lazard France CEO Pigasse to Step Down at End of Year

(Bloomberg) -- Matthieu Pigasse, chairman and chief executive officer of Lazard France, will step down at the end of the year, the financial advisory and asset management firm said in a statement on Sunday.

Lazard will announce a new leadership team in France shortly, it said.

Pigasse said in the statement that he will begin a “next chapter beyond investment banking in a new entrepreneurial project,” without giving further details.

