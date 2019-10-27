Lazard France Said to Name Jean-Louis Girodolle as New CEO

(Bloomberg) -- Lazard will name Jean-Louis Girodolle as chief executive officer of its operations in France to replace Matthieu Pigasse, who resigned earlier this month, two people familiar with the matter said.

Girodolle is a managing director at Lazard and serves as a deputy to Pigasse. Le Journal du Dimanche reported earlier that Girodolle would get the CEO job.

Lazard plans to release a statement later today.

Pigasse has been instrumental in placing Lazard at the heart of M&A deals in Europe and advising governments since joining the firm in 2002. He is also known in France for his personal media investments, including stakes in the daily Le Monde and content producer Mediawan SA.

