(Bloomberg) -- Lazard Inc. hired Citigroup Inc. managing director Ali Syed to cover sovereign-wealth funds and pension funds in the Middle East, Asia and North America, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Syed, who is based in New York, is set to join Lazard’s capital-solutions group in coming months, reporting to Tim Donahue, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing an appointment that isn’t yet public. Syed will work with Wassim Al Khatib and Sarah Al Suhaimi, chief executive officer and chair, respectively, of Lazard Financial Advisory in the Middle East and North Africa region, one of the people said.

Representatives for Lazard and Citigroup declined to comment.

Syed joined Citigroup in 2012, according to Financial Industry Regulatory Authority records. He has covered firms including Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, Singapore’s GIC Pte and Temasek Holdings Pte, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Qatar Investment Authority, Kuwait Investment Authority’s Wren House and Canada’s CPP Investments, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec and PSP Investments.

Syed worked on transactions including PIF’s acquisition of a majority stake in Newcastle United, Wren House’s investment in Phoenix Tower International and CDPQ’s interest in Allied Universal.

Lazard recently added to its capital solutions arm, tapping Bank of America Corp. alum Adam Cady to cover some of its largest private equity and alternative-asset-manager clients.

