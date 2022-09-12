(Bloomberg) -- Lazard Ltd. has hired a managing director from Evercore Inc. to bolster the publicly traded boutique financial advisory firm’s industrial group.

Shawn Saparamadu, who will be based in New York, will work to increase Lazard’s coverage within diversified industrials, advising corporate and financial sponsor clients on mergers and acquisitions and capital market transactions, the company said in a statement.

“Shawn is an established banker in the industrials space, with a broad coverage universe across large-cap diversified industrials, and a particular expertise in capital goods,” Mark McMaster, Lazard’s global head of M&A and industrials, said in the statement. “He will add significant depth and breadth to our capabilities in this important and growing area of our advisory business.”

Lazard has been bolstering its ranks globally, hiring former JPMorgan Chase & Co. banker Timothy Donahue this month as vice chairman of U.S. investment banking to lead its private credit business. In March, Marcus Schenck left his role as head of Perella Weinberg’s Germany business to lead Lazard’s business in the wider region that also includes Austria and Switzerland.

As a managing director at Evercore, Saparamadu focused on the industrial sector within the firm’s corporate advisory business. He previously served as executive director within the diversified industrials group at JPMorgan, which included three years based in Hong Kong providing M&A advice to clients across Asia Pacific.

