(Bloomberg) -- Lazard Inc. hired two managing directors for its restructuring practice as part of a plan to diversify offerings and boost the investment bank’s revenue.

Jason New, who most recently co-founded crypto firm NovaWulf Digital Management and was chief executive officer of Onex Credit, will be vice chairman of investment banking, according to a Lazard spokesperson. Kevin Glodowski joins Lazard from Rothschild & Co., where he spent more than a decade and was most recently managing director in the restructuring and debt-advisory group. Both will be based in New York.

The addition of New and Glodowski kicks off Lazard CEO Peter Orszag’s goal to bring in 10 managing directors in financial advisory this year and also bolster Lazard’s restructuring and liability-management business. The hirings come as more companies buckle under higher financing costs and explore options to remain stable.

New was actively involved in some of the largest bankruptcies in US history, including Lehman Brothers and Enron Corp., according to Lazard. He was co-head of distressed-debt investing at GSO Capital Partners, now known as Blackstone Credit, before joining Onex.

Shortly before taking the helm at Lazard last year, Orszag set a target to double the bank’s revenue by 2030, partly by bringing in new managing directors. The company ended the year with its shares little changed from 12 months earlier after a dealmaking slump weighed on profits.

