(Bloomberg) -- Lazard Ltd. has recruited the top dealmaker for German-speaking countries at rival JPMorgan Chase & Co. for its second high-profile hire in the region this year.

Christian Kames will join Lazard in the first quarter next year as co-head of its financial advisory business in Germany, Austria and Switzerland alongside Marcus Schenck, who joined from Perella Weinberg Partners in March, a spokesman for the firm confirmed when contacted by Bloomberg News.

A representative for JPMorgan declined to comment.

Kames worked with Schenck at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. in the 2000s. He covered the automotive sector for 12 years at Goldman Sachs in Germany before joining Citigroup Inc. in 2013. He later switched to JPMorgan, where he continued to advise on some of the market’s most high-profile deals. This year, as the Wall Street firm’s vice chairman of investment banking for German-speaking countries, he worked on the initial public offering of sportscar maker Porsche AG.

For JPMorgan, Kames’ departure marks another high-profile exit from its German-speaking operations in quick succession. In September, its German investment banking co-head Tobias Heilmaier decided to join Banco Santander SA, and Switzerland investment banking head Nick Bossart left for Rothschild & Co.

Lazard competes with the world’s largest banks on mergers and acquisitions and ranks 10th by transaction value globally this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. It sits first among advisers in Germany, the data show, having worked on the massive government-led bailout of gas importer Uniper SE.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.