(Bloomberg) -- Lazard Inc. hired former LionTree partner Ben Braun as the investment bank seeks to capture more fees from sports and entertainment deals.

Braun will join Lazard in coming months and run its global media, entertainment and sports group, according to a person familiar with the matter.

“We thank Ben for his contributions and wish him well in his future endeavors,” LionTree said in an emailed statement. New York-based Lazard declined to comment.

Lazard Chief Executive Officer Peter Orszag is leading an expansion plan with a goal of bringing on 10 managing directors in financial advisory this year. Braun is arriving after a series of recent sports and entertainment deals and amid investor optimism that the Federal Reserve will begin cutting interest rates later this year, providing more fuel for mergers and acquisitions.

Demand for English football teams has surged among potential buyers from the US and Middle East, while gaming companies have been active in making acquisitions. This week, Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani reached an agreement with Walt Disney Co. to form an $8.5 billion media company.

Braun’s career included more than 16 years at Merrill Lynch and nine at LionTree, according to his LinkedIn profile. He has worked on deals including the restructuring of Diamond Sports Group, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer’s sale to Amazon.com Inc. and Disney’s acquisition of Marvel Entertainment.

