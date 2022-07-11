(Bloomberg) -- Ajay Dhankhar is joining Lazard Ltd. from McKinsey & Co. to focus on health-care deals for the boutique investment bank.

He will join Lazard’s health-care group as a managing director and global head of medical technology, diagnostics and tools, according to a statement Monday.

A former biochemist, Dhankhar has advised on more than 50 deals, including some of the largest mergers and restructurings in the life sciences industry, the statement showed. He was most recently senior partner and global leader of McKinsey’s life sciences strategy, mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance and enterprise risk practices.

“The health-care sector, including medical devices and technology, is experiencing strong growth that is set to continue in the years ahead,” David Gluckman, global head of the health-care group at Lazard, said in the statement. “Adding a seasoned healthcare advisor like Ajay will ensure Lazard continues to provide clients with the very best possible advice.”

