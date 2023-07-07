(Bloomberg) -- Massimo Pappone, one of the top managers at the Italian unit of Lazard Ltd., is set to leave the firm to focus on entrepreneurial and private equity initiatives.

Pappone, 58, head of Lazard’s financial institutions group and, until recently, of its equity capital markets advisory in Italy, will leave the firm by the end of the year, people with knowledge of his plans said.

The executive has played a key role in some of Italy’s most important M&A transactions and IPOs in recent decades. He will continue to follow key financial institutions’ deals for Lazard in order to ensure continuity, the people said, asking not to be named detailing confidential information. His team will keep following the FIG activities, according to the people.

A spokeswoman for Lazard declined to comment.

Pappone joined Lazard in 2006 from Goldman Sachs, where he was responsible for the corporate finance activities in Italy. Since 1989 he’s executed advisory transactions in Italy across a number of industries, both from London and Milan.

At Lazard the investment banker was appointed head of FIG and ECM for Italy in addition of being chief operating operating officer of the Italian unit.

Lazard’s Italy operations comprise more than 40 bankers located in Milan. Since 2001, its presence in the country has also included asset management, following the opening of a dedicated office in Milan.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.