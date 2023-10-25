(Bloomberg) -- Lazard Asset Management is wary of the risks lurking in emerging-market debt, keeping allocations to the asset class “unusually low” as US Treasury yields surge, the dollar climbs and geopolitical tensions boil over.

The money manager, which oversaw more than $203 billion in assets as of mid-year, is turning away from high-yield bonds from developing markets in favor of investment-grade credits, according to a note. Debt from Argentina — where a presidential runoff is now in focus — is of particular concern, according to Lazard.

High-yielding bonds from Egypt, Kenya and Nigeria also stand out in terms of risk. By Lazard’s count, 33 of the 76 countries tracked by the firm have bonds trading at yields at or above 9.5% — high enough to effectively lock the nations out of bond markets.

Across emerging markets, risky bonds have been hit by a recent surge in US Treasury yields, an increase in oil prices and the escalation of conflict between Israel and Hamas. Investors have also yanked capital out of the asset class, making vulnerable credits even weaker, according to Lazard.

Nations that are already in default, however, have been making recent progress on their debt restructurings and may offer a sliver of opportunity, according to the firm.

