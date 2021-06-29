Jun 29, 2021
Lazard to Allow Dealmakers to Work From Home Twice a Week
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Lazard Ltd. said any employee working in its U.S. offices must be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by July 6, and North American financial-advisory bankers will have the option of working from home two days a week.
The investment bank encouraged more employees to return to offices, calling the experience “vital” for younger workers, according to a memo to staff obtained by Bloomberg and confirmed by Lazard. Individuals can work remotely, subject to client needs, on Monday and Friday if they choose.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.