(Bloomberg) -- Losses tied to a UK pension strategy that roiled markets and prompted a Bank of England intervention may be as high as £150 billion ($168 billion), analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. said.

Mark-to-market losses on derivative positions related to liability-driven investment strategies may have reached £125 billion to £150 billion cumulatively since early August, analysts including Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou wrote in the note on Thursday.

Pension funds likely saw an even bigger drop in the value of their liabilities as rates climbed, the JPMorgan analysts wrote, easing concerns about their overall soundness. But those that used derivatives as part of LDIs were vulnerable to a sharp move in gilts because they have to post collateral to cover mark-to-market moves.

The immense figure points to both the size of the UK pension market -- defined benefit plans had about £1.8 trillion of assets and £1.7 trillion of liabilities at the end of 2021 -- and the steepness of the move in gilts. The yield on 10-year UK government debt soared from below 2% in early August to above 4.5% this week.

After a selloff triggered by unfunded tax cuts announced by the UK government late last month, pensions had to sell even more bonds, pushing prices down further and triggering more calls for collateral. The BOE then had to step in with a temporary bond buying program.

Without that support “a large number of pooled LDI funds would have been left with negative net asset value and would have faced shortfalls in the collateral posted to banking counterparties,” BOE Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe wrote in a letter last week to the chairman of the Treasury committee.

Still, the liabilities of defined benefit pension funds in the UK have probably fallen by about £500 billion since yields began to rise in August, the JPMorgan analysts wrote, noting the estimates were based on data on UK pensions’ holdings from the Pension Protection Fund. That echoes a PwC report last week that said UK pension funds now likely have surplus assets.

LDI funds are typically leveraged two to four times, the JPMorgan analysts wrote. They warned that the BOE’s plan to end its bond-buying program this week could introduce more volatility.

“Given conditions remain fragile, the removal of this source of support without any replacement facility raises the risk of a vicious cycle of further bond sales pushing yields higher, increasing mark to market losses and collateral calls leading to further asset sales,” the analysts wrote.

(Adds move in gilt rates in fourth paragraph.)

