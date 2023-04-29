(Bloomberg) -- French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said it has become critical for Europe to complete the long-delayed capital markets union or face private investors leaving to the US and other large economies.

Vast sums of private money will be needed for investment in innovative sectors as governments cut back spending to repair public finances after the Covid pandemic and energy crisis, he told a news conference during a gathering of his European peers near Stockholm.

“It has become critical to put in place this capital markets union, to overcome difficulties between member states and come to a compromise — we need money,” Le Maire said. “Otherwise, investments for our private companies will go away from Europe to the US or other continents.”

Le Maire has often wielded the threat of investment flight to the US when pushing for Europe to change policies, most recently in response to industrial subsidies in US President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act.

The French minister also said Europe is vigilant about the situation in the US banking industry after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. Particular caution is required, he added, as there is now a risk of rapid bank runs due to the digitalization of the financial sector.

“In Europe, we have very strong rules, very strong supervision, which means we don’t have any concern about financial stability in Europe, but we remain very vigilant about what is happening and what happened in the US,” Le Maire said.

