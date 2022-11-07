(Bloomberg) -- French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said the best way to counter inflation in Europe would be to move toward energy independence for the continent.

Speaking in an interview in the French daily Les Echos, Le Maire said Europe’s inflation was largely imported through higher energy prices and the way to lower them would be to cut the link between gas and electricity prices, coordinate on gas purchases and invest in European energy independence.

Separately, Le Maire said he didn’t currently see any risk of fragmentation of bond yields in the euro zone.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.